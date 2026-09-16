Tech Stocks Propel China and Hong Kong Markets Up
Mainland China and Hong Kong markets closed higher, boosted by tech shares. Gains were limited due to investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
In a promising move, Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets saw an upswing on Wednesday, primarily driven by gains in technology shares.
Investors, however, showed restraint and refrained from making substantial bets, as they awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's pending policy decision later that day.
The cautious sentiment kept the overall market advances in check, underscoring the global financial community's watchfulness over U.S. monetary policy shifts.
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