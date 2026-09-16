Global Markets Steady as Federal Reserve Decision Looms

Asian stocks experienced a modest uptick on Wednesday as a temporary halt in the global bond selloff coupled with a decline in oil prices prepared investors for a crucial Federal Reserve decision later today. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan increased by 0.5%, halting a four-day decline, with notable performances from Korean and Taiwanese markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 also rose by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield remained stable, hovering just below 5% after breaching it on Tuesday. This calm comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision announcement and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's subsequent press conference. Analysts from JPMorgan suggest maintaining a cautious outlook as the market largely anticipates a quarter-point rate hike.

Market observers note that the Fed’s decision could recalibrate rate hike expectations. Should there be no rate increase, and if bond yields rise due to inflation expectations, the S&P 500 is projected to decrease by up to 1.75%. Despite President Trump's calls for lower interest rates, traders assign a high likelihood to a rate hike using the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Overnight, U.S. markets dipped as treasury yields surged, oil prices adjusted, and debates on AI pacing continued.