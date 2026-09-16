Market Jitters: Federal Reserve's Crucial Rate Decision Looms

U.S. stock index futures attempted a modest recovery on Wednesday, buoyed by easing oil prices, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's crucial interest rate announcement.

Scheduled for release at 2 p.m., the Fed's decision comes amidst elevated Treasury yields, persistent inflation, and the Middle East conflict, key factors keeping risk appetites in check. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders place near-93% odds on a rate increase; yet, uncertainty persists.

Much hinges on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who President Donald Trump selected for his openness to rate cuts. Analysts warn a decision to maintain current rates could challenge the Fed's credibility, with inflation largely driven by tariffs and AI development costs.