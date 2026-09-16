AirBaltic Navigates Financial Turbulence Through Chapter 11

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved airBaltic's Chapter 11 proceedings, allowing the Latvian airline to access financing amidst financial strain due to the Iran conflict. AirBaltic plans restructuring by reducing its fleet and operational costs, aiming to finalize its reorganization by June 2027 while continuing uninterrupted service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:09 IST
AirBaltic Navigates Financial Turbulence Through Chapter 11

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has sanctioned Latvian carrier airBaltic's continued operations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permitting the airline to access its initial funding tranche. Majority-owned by the Latvian government, airBaltic voluntarily entered bankruptcy proceedings amidst financial pressures exacerbated by the Iran conflict.

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has provisionally greenlit airBaltic's debtor-in-possession financing, enabling access to €140 million from a larger €350 million package. This approval allows the airline to maintain its flight schedules, honor bookings, and fulfill financial commitments.

Over the coming months, airBaltic plans negotiations with bondholders, aircraft lessors, and other creditors to develop a formal reorganization plan requiring separate court approval. Despite an objection from several bondholders, airBaltic aims for a debt reduction through returning surplus aircraft and lowering fleet rent costs, anticipating plan completion by June 2027.

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