AirBaltic Navigates Financial Turbulence Through Chapter 11
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved airBaltic's Chapter 11 proceedings, allowing the Latvian airline to access financing amidst financial strain due to the Iran conflict. AirBaltic plans restructuring by reducing its fleet and operational costs, aiming to finalize its reorganization by June 2027 while continuing uninterrupted service.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has sanctioned Latvian carrier airBaltic's continued operations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permitting the airline to access its initial funding tranche. Majority-owned by the Latvian government, airBaltic voluntarily entered bankruptcy proceedings amidst financial pressures exacerbated by the Iran conflict.
The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has provisionally greenlit airBaltic's debtor-in-possession financing, enabling access to €140 million from a larger €350 million package. This approval allows the airline to maintain its flight schedules, honor bookings, and fulfill financial commitments.
Over the coming months, airBaltic plans negotiations with bondholders, aircraft lessors, and other creditors to develop a formal reorganization plan requiring separate court approval. Despite an objection from several bondholders, airBaltic aims for a debt reduction through returning surplus aircraft and lowering fleet rent costs, anticipating plan completion by June 2027.
ALSO READ
-
AirBaltic Eyes Restructuring with Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Approval
-
airBaltic's Navigates Chapter 11 to Soar Again
-
Turbulence Over Europe: Aviation Battles Geopolitical Headwinds
-
PGA Tour Upholds Integrity Amid LIV Golf's Bankruptcy Saga
-
AirBaltic Navigates Turbulence with Workforce Adjustments Amid Bankruptcy