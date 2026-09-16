Kosovo's Hero? Thaci's Conviction and Its Aftermath

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was found guilty of war crimes including murder, torture, and illegal detention by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal. Sentenced to 25 years, his conviction is a significant marker in the backdrop of Kosovo's violent past and remains contentious among ethnic factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:12 IST
Kosovo's Hero? Thaci's Conviction and Its Aftermath

Former President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal. The tribunal convicted Thaci of murder, torture, and illegal detention, linked to his role as a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army during the conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s.

The court detailed that Thaci was complicit in the murder of 96 individuals and the illegal detention of 385 people. Additionally, he was found guilty of torturing 303 people while being accused of cruel treatment towards approximately 50 more during Kosovo's turbulent break from Serbia.

While many in Kosovo revere Thaci as a national hero, his conviction has heightened ongoing tensions between ethnic Kosovo Albanians and Serbs, underlining the unresolved issues from the 1998-99 conflict. Public reactions in Kosovo displayed widespread dismay, with emotional gatherings and protests against the tribunal's decision.

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