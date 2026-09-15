PGA Tour Upholds Integrity Amid LIV Golf's Bankruptcy Saga

The PGA Tour has firmly dismissed the idea of instituting a returning member program for players defecting from LIV Golf, as disclosed by Commissioner Brian Rolapp in a recent media call. This stands in contrast to Brooks Koepka's earlier return to the PGA Tour under a special program.

LIV Golf's financial instability became public knowledge after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. Key players from the breakaway league, including major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, appear among its top unsecured creditors, each owed more than $5 million.

The sport's landscape continues to shift as LIV contends with its financial woes, hoping to reorganize and embark on a new phase by early 2027, post its bankruptcy proceedings. However, the PGA Tour remains focused on maintaining its core values of accountability and discipline.