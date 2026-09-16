Sheeran-Palooza Concert Controversy: Macklemore Dropped Amidst U.S. Showbiz Furore

In a surprising twist on the Loop Tour, Ed Sheeran addressed the contentious removal of Macklemore, a pro-Palestinian rapper, highlighting it as a decision made by organizers, not himself.

The momentum for his removal gained traction after Macklemore's comments supporting Palestine during a New Jersey performance sparked backlash from venue owners and promoters.

The tour controversy underlines larger political tensions within the entertainment industry, with Macklemore speaking out even as opening acts withdraw, spotlighting the challenge of balancing artistic expression with audience sensitivities.