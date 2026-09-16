Sheeran-Palooza Concert Controversy: Macklemore Dropped Amidst U.S. Showbiz Furore

In a recent U.S. tour controversy, Ed Sheeran clarified the removal of pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from his lineup was a decision by organizers due to Macklemore's outspoken stance on Gaza. Despite attempts at reconciliation, the decision stood, causing a rift in the entertainment world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:12 IST
Sheeran-Palooza Concert Controversy: Macklemore Dropped Amidst U.S. Showbiz Furore

In a surprising twist on the Loop Tour, Ed Sheeran addressed the contentious removal of Macklemore, a pro-Palestinian rapper, highlighting it as a decision made by organizers, not himself.

The momentum for his removal gained traction after Macklemore's comments supporting Palestine during a New Jersey performance sparked backlash from venue owners and promoters.

The tour controversy underlines larger political tensions within the entertainment industry, with Macklemore speaking out even as opening acts withdraw, spotlighting the challenge of balancing artistic expression with audience sensitivities.

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