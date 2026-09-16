Cybersecurity Breach on Texas-Bound Oil Tanker

U.S. military and FBI agents boarded a Texas-bound oil tanker to investigate a cyberattack. The foreign-flagged vessel's network was reportedly compromised by overseas cyber actors. This follows a report from Bloomberg News, citing the U.S. Coast Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 04:58 IST
Cybersecurity Breach on Texas-Bound Oil Tanker
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In a significant cybersecurity incident, U.S. military and FBI agents took action by boarding a Texas-bound oil tanker. The operation aimed to investigate a suspected cyberattack on August 21, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The investigation followed indications that the vessel's network might have been compromised by foreign cyber actors, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Coast Guard.

This incident underscores growing concerns over cybersecurity threats targeting critical infrastructure and international shipping routes.

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