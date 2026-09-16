In the latest exchange over outer space militarization, China has called for the United States to halt its military expansion, following revelations of U.S. space-based weapons. Beijing has expressed concerns over these developments, labeling them a catalyst for a potential global arms race.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the U.S. stance, urging action to maintain global peace. This plea came soon after U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink acknowledged America's orbit-based defense capabilities, a notable disclosure of the country’s military advances in outer space.

Experts, such as Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping, view this as a shift from ground-based strategies to space-armed deployment. China's state media assert that this path could prompt others to enhance their counter-space technologies, sparking further tensions.