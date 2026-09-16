Major Investment by American Oil and Gas Producer in Venezuela

An American oil and gas company is preparing to make a significant investment in Venezuela, which could reshape the energy landscape in the region. The announcement is scheduled to be made on Wednesday, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Wright expressed optimism about the potential of this deal, suggesting that it could bring new opportunities for both American and Venezuelan energy sectors amid ongoing economic challenges.

The investment reflects a broader trend of American interests engaging in Latin America, particularly in countries like Venezuela that possess substantial oil reserves. This move could have far-reaching consequences for energy markets and international dynamics.