Empowering Ukraine: DFC's Landmark Investment in DTEK's Energy Future

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has approved a substantial €85 million loan to Ukraine's DTEK, the largest energy loan since Russia's 2022 invasion. This move supports the expansion of battery storage for Ukrainian energy stability, bolstering international support and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 01:57 IST
Empowering Ukraine: DFC's Landmark Investment in DTEK's Energy Future
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In a significant financial move, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has endorsed an €85 million loan to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy enterprise. This action marks the most substantial energy sector support for the nation since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, emphasized the dual importance of financial backing and the international confidence this loan represents. He highlighted DFC's prudent risk assessment and encouraged further private investments.

The DFC's initiative not only underpins billions in U.S. exports but also fortifies crucial infrastructure and resources globally. This partnership, alongside U.S.-based Fluence, enhances Ukraine's energy resilience with 400 MWh storage, benefiting 600,000 households.

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