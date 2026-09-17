Trump and Gulf Leaders Seek Path Forward in Iran Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to convene with Gulf leaders on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting aims to chart the future course of action in the ongoing Iran conflict, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Axios.

The anticipated discussions are expected to hone in on developing U.S. strategies post-conflict, signaling potential shifts in diplomatic and military approaches in the Middle Eastern theater.

This gathering of influential global figures underscores the urgent need to address the complexities of the Iran war, elevating it as a significant geopolitical concern that continues to shape international relations.