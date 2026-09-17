Market Woes: China and Hong Kong Stocks Sink Amid US Rate Hike

China and Hong Kong stocks faced a downturn on Thursday, with rate-sensitive sectors feeling the brunt of the sell-off. The declines came after the United States increased interest rates for the first time in three years, a move that sent ripples across global markets.

The decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates impacted sectors like gold and non-ferrous metals, resulting in a significant dip in their market values. The property sector in both regions also experienced a setback as investors reacted to the news.

This development underscores the sensitivity of global markets to U.S. monetary policies, as investors readjust their portfolios in response to changes in interest rates.