Market Woes: China and Hong Kong Stocks Sink Amid US Rate Hike

China and Hong Kong stock indices dropped Thursday, notably impacting rate-sensitive sectors such as gold, non-ferrous metals, and properties, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates for the first time in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:44 IST
Market Woes: China and Hong Kong Stocks Sink Amid US Rate Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks faced a downturn on Thursday, with rate-sensitive sectors feeling the brunt of the sell-off. The declines came after the United States increased interest rates for the first time in three years, a move that sent ripples across global markets.

The decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates impacted sectors like gold and non-ferrous metals, resulting in a significant dip in their market values. The property sector in both regions also experienced a setback as investors reacted to the news.

This development underscores the sensitivity of global markets to U.S. monetary policies, as investors readjust their portfolios in response to changes in interest rates.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026