Europe's Stumbling Race for Critical Minerals

As global competition for critical minerals grows, Europe is trailing behind the United States. The EU has ambitious goals to decrease its import dependency on essential raw materials, selecting numerous strategic projects for rapid approval. However, half of these projects are now at risk, signaling alarming financial and strategic hurdles.

One project, France's Viridian Lithium, collapsed, highlighting the EU's shortcomings in achieving 'strategic autonomy.' In contrast to the EU's struggles, the Trump administration in the U.S. approved significant mineral deals, magnifying Europe's lag in critical supply chains.

The EU's plans laid out in the Critical Raw Materials Act are undermined by fuzzy targets and lack of coordination among projects and resources, with results scattered across different departments. Without serious investment and unified policy approaches, Europe's dependency on foreign minerals, especially from China, remains a looming threat.