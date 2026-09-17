Europe's Stumbling Race for Critical Minerals

Europe's strategic ambition to reduce dependency on critical raw materials is floundering. Despite initiating strategic projects, financing challenges and fragmented policy implementation hinder progress. The EU's reliance on imports and lack of coherent investment strategy could compromise its autonomy, especially against U.S. advances in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:30 IST
Europe's Stumbling Race for Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As global competition for critical minerals grows, Europe is trailing behind the United States. The EU has ambitious goals to decrease its import dependency on essential raw materials, selecting numerous strategic projects for rapid approval. However, half of these projects are now at risk, signaling alarming financial and strategic hurdles.

One project, France's Viridian Lithium, collapsed, highlighting the EU's shortcomings in achieving 'strategic autonomy.' In contrast to the EU's struggles, the Trump administration in the U.S. approved significant mineral deals, magnifying Europe's lag in critical supply chains.

The EU's plans laid out in the Critical Raw Materials Act are undermined by fuzzy targets and lack of coordination among projects and resources, with results scattered across different departments. Without serious investment and unified policy approaches, Europe's dependency on foreign minerals, especially from China, remains a looming threat.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026