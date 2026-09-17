Germany's Machinery Industry: A Turning Point Ahead?
Germany's machinery industry faces a fourth year of decline in 2026, with production expected to fall by 2%, says the VDMA. Positive forecasts for 2027 show real production growth of 3%, driven by improved orders, but weak domestic demand continues to challenge the sector.
Germany's machinery and equipment sector continues to struggle, experiencing a likely fourth consecutive year of decline in 2026. The VDMA announced a revised forecast, cutting previous estimates with production anticipated to drop by 2% in real terms.
The downturn in expectations comes despite signs of increasing demand and a dramatic 4.1% production decline within the first seven months of this year. However, industry experts project a much-needed turnaround by 2027.
VDMA chief economist Johannes Gernandt pointed to improved order conditions and more optimistic business forecasts expecting a 3% increase in real production. Nevertheless, sluggish domestic demand constrains immediate prospects for recovery across the broader machinery sector.
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