Luxury Tactics: LVMH's Covert Battle for Hermès

LVMH, a luxury-goods giant, is embroiled in a legal controversy over claims it acquired Hermès shares through secret dealings with late wealth manager Eric Freymond. Hermès heir Nicolas Puech alleges the loss of his 6% stake, worth billions. The saga underscores the intense rivalry between LVMH and Hermès.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:31 IST
Luxury Tactics: LVMH's Covert Battle for Hermès
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In the luxurious corridors of global business, LVMH and Hermès are names synonymous with opulence. Yet, behind the refined veneer, accusations of underhanded corporate maneuvers simmer. A bitter legal tussle reveals the longstanding rivalry between the two French luxury titans, as LVMH confronts claims of stealthily acquiring Hermès shares.

Central to this unfolding drama is Nicolas Puech, an heir to the Hermès legacy, who argues he was deprived of his 6% stake through duplicitous schemes, allegedly involving his former wealth manager, Eric Freymond. Legal documents suggest LVMH, in collaboration with Freymond, tried to surreptitiously build a formidable position in Hermès.

Court filings reviewed by Reuters highlight that an agreement was brokered in 2002, alongside substantial payments to Freymond's firm, raising questions about LVMH's denial of concerted attempts to buy Puech’s shares. This revelation adds a fresh chapter to the storied feud within the glittering world of luxury fashion.

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