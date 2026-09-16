South Korea Expands Mineral Partnerships in Central Asia

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to enhance cooperation with Central Asian countries on critical minerals. This initiative involves establishing Seoul-led rare metals centers to boost joint research, workforce training, and the entire value chain from exploration to finished products, fostering strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 12:36 IST
South Korea Expands Mineral Partnerships in Central Asia
Lee Jae Myung

In a significant move towards bolstering strategic partnerships, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to intensify collaboration with five Central Asian countries on Wednesday. This initiative focuses on critical minerals, a vital component in various industries.

Addressing a business forum after a summit with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, President Lee outlined Seoul's ambitions to establish rare metals centers across the region. These centers aim to support joint research and development, as well as specialist workforce training in the critical minerals sector.

The proposed cooperation spans the entire value chain, from exploration and refining to advanced materials processing and finished products, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive approach to mineral development and utilization.

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