European Market Weathers Oil and Bond Upsurge: Key Impacts and Outlook
European shares hit a three-month low as rising oil prices and bond yields continued to concern investors before the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision. The STOXX 600 declined significantly along with major bank stocks, while L'Oreal became France's most valuable company, surpassing luxury giant LVMH amid industry pressures.
European shares reached a three-month low as oil prices and bond yields spiked, unsettling investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal rate decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, marking its weakest performance since June 12, with regional bourses also inching downward.
Banks and financial services bore significant losses, with notable declines such as UBS plummeting by 3.4%. This downturn followed Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan's forecast of a substantial fall in investment banking fees, sparking concerns over sustained strong earnings.
In a notable shift, cosmetics giant L'Oreal surpassed Louis Vuitton owner LVMH to become France's most valuable public company, amidst a challenging period for the luxury sector. Rising borrowing costs contributed to a cautious investor mood, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaching 5% and eurozone yields climbing to a 17-year high.
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