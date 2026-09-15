European Market Weathers Oil and Bond Upsurge: Key Impacts and Outlook

European shares reached a three-month low as oil prices and bond yields spiked, unsettling investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal rate decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, marking its weakest performance since June 12, with regional bourses also inching downward.

Banks and financial services bore significant losses, with notable declines such as UBS plummeting by 3.4%. This downturn followed Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan's forecast of a substantial fall in investment banking fees, sparking concerns over sustained strong earnings.

In a notable shift, cosmetics giant L'Oreal surpassed Louis Vuitton owner LVMH to become France's most valuable public company, amidst a challenging period for the luxury sector. Rising borrowing costs contributed to a cautious investor mood, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaching 5% and eurozone yields climbing to a 17-year high.