Are We in Another Dotcom Bubble? Experts Weigh In on AI-Driven Market Surge

A heated debate among financial experts examines if today's AI-fueled stock market surge mirrors the 1999-2000 dotcom bubble. While some caution about a potential market correction, others argue the fundamentals are stronger now, thanks to profitable tech firms and reasonable valuations compared to the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 12:30 IST
Are We in Another Dotcom Bubble? Experts Weigh In on AI-Driven Market Surge
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The financial world is abuzz with discussions comparing the current high valuations on Wall Street to the infamous dotcom bubble of the late 1990s. While skeptics foresee a possible downfall, optimists present compelling data to support today’s market dynamics.

Prominent figures from both camps weigh in. On one side, individuals like Jeremy Grantham and Michael Burry warn of a potential market correction, likening the AI-driven market rise to past financial excesses. On the other side, respected voices such as Howard Marks and Jeremy Siegel argue that the current market is grounded in stronger fundamentals.

The complexity arises from the diverse factors influencing today's market, including AI investments and tech sector concentration. Unlike the dotcom era, today's leading tech companies report robust profits, lending some credibility to the current valuations amid broader economic challenges.

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