Dollar Surges to Seven-Week High Amid Fed Rate Hike

The dollar rose to its highest level in seven weeks following the Federal Reserve's rate hike and commitment to fight inflation. However, subsequent declines in energy prices eased its surge. Despite political pressure, the Fed assures its independence and hints at future rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:29 IST
Dollar Surges to Seven-Week High Amid Fed Rate Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar reached a seven-week high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and pledged to fight inflation, despite political pressure for lower rates. This move comes amid falling energy prices, adding complexity to the dollar's trajectory.

Concerns about Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's dovish stance could have destabilized confidence in the central bank's inflation-fighting resolve. However, the Fed countered doubts with clear guidance. Currency strategist at Commerzbank, Michael Pfister, warned of potential risks if political pressure on the Fed escalates.

Market speculations differ from Fed projections, anticipating more hikes. Oil prices have dropped, influenced by Saudi offers, potentially benefiting the dollar. Japan's yen policy moves and U.S.-Israeli relations also play roles in the dollar's currency basket performance.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026