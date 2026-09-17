Dollar Surges to Seven-Week High Amid Fed Rate Hike
The dollar rose to its highest level in seven weeks following the Federal Reserve's rate hike and commitment to fight inflation. However, subsequent declines in energy prices eased its surge. Despite political pressure, the Fed assures its independence and hints at future rate hikes.
The U.S. dollar reached a seven-week high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and pledged to fight inflation, despite political pressure for lower rates. This move comes amid falling energy prices, adding complexity to the dollar's trajectory.
Concerns about Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's dovish stance could have destabilized confidence in the central bank's inflation-fighting resolve. However, the Fed countered doubts with clear guidance. Currency strategist at Commerzbank, Michael Pfister, warned of potential risks if political pressure on the Fed escalates.
Market speculations differ from Fed projections, anticipating more hikes. Oil prices have dropped, influenced by Saudi offers, potentially benefiting the dollar. Japan's yen policy moves and U.S.-Israeli relations also play roles in the dollar's currency basket performance.
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