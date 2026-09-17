China's Manufacturing Powerhouse: Xi Jinping's Vision for the Future

President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for significant growth and strengthening of China’s advanced manufacturing sector, underlining the need for greater control over critical industrial supply chains, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi's comments arrive at a time of rising concern in Europe, particularly over increasing Chinese exports in electric vehicles and green technologies—termed as ‘China Shock 2.0’. Addressing the National Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Beijing, Xi emphasized the importance of developing a robust industrial framework anchored by advanced manufacturing.

While China has made strides in becoming a manufacturing giant, redirecting resources from property to enhance technological self-reliance, the high-tech surge has yet to significantly benefit household incomes. Premier Li Qiang stressed the need to focus on cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing and AI-driven industrial upgrades.