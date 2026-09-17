Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery

A Ukrainian drone attack caused significant damage to an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the resulting fire, according to regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev. The incident was reported on Thursday via the messaging platform Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:24 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery
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A Ukrainian drone attack has inflicted damage on an oil refinery located in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations. The incident was confirmed by regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev.

Efforts to extinguish the fire caused by the strike are still underway, with emergency response teams working around the clock. The refinery is one of several critical infrastructures targeted in recent conflicts.

The attack highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, with both sides engaging in strategic strikes. Authorities are investigating the extent of the damage and assessing potential implications for the region's energy supply.

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