Mr. Subramonian Launched His Debut Book, Children Become What They Experience at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: Subramonian, who has worked as an electrical engineer and is passionate about the development of children and their parents and his own personal growth, made an unusual but exciting turn in his career as he unveiled his first published book Children Become What They Experience: Environment Matters More Than Advice at ICA Conclave 2026, Goa, hosted by the International Council of Authors. The book was unveiled together with “Inspiring Jatin”, Founder of the International Council of Authors.

At ICA Conclave 2026, Subramonian was also felicitated with the Award for Author for his first book, titled “Children Become What They Experience: Environment Matters More Than Advice,” appreciating his literary contributions and highlighting his significant step towards becoming an author from being a retired engineer. Indeed, Subramonian was never expecting to start a writing career in his old age. Most of his professional years, he viewed himself more as a reader than a writer. Nonetheless, his long-term fascination with the psychology of children as well as his insights on how children form personality and attitude became the basis of his book.

It was all about the question of whether it is the parents or society that plays the most important role in shaping childhood development. Years passed by, but after spending time observing the kids and talking to his family and friends about his insights, he realised how connected those things are. “I didn’t expect my career as an author to start until after I had retired, and that happened when I went to Jatin’s Bestselling Author Mastery Workshop in 2026. His support and advice gave me the confidence to believe I, too, could write a book. I turned my thoughts and experiences into my first book, Children Become What They Experience. Today, writing has taken on a significant new role in my life, enabling me to express my ideas and motivate others,” Subramonian said.

The core message of Children Become What They Experience is that there is so much a child can learn from observing and experiencing life each day than from hearing instructions. The book explores how the environment, experiences, and interactions of a child play a role in shaping their personality, value system, and self-confidence. The observations made by Subramanian showed him that neither the parents nor society could be taken independently while studying the development of the child because it is the combination of all these factors that make up the experience of the child.

Parents and caregivers are advised to go past the act of just teaching children about doing the right thing but rather look into the example that they are setting and the experiences they are providing. The core theme of the book is that role models and an enabling environment are crucial for building character. “Children Become What They Experience” is special because it focuses on a simple but powerful idea: children learn more from what they experience than from what they are told. I hope the book encourages parents to look beyond giving advice and consciously create positive experiences for their children,” Subramonian said.

The book also reflects Subramonian’s own transition into writing. After retiring from his career as an engineer, he began looking for meaningful ways to remain active and contribute through his interests. He attended Jatin Ji’s Bestselling Author Mastery Workshop in May 2026 without initially intending to become an author. According to Subramonian, the three-day workshop gradually changed his perception of what was possible. Jatin’s encouragement and guidance helped him move from questioning whether he could write a book to recognising that his observations and experiences could offer something valuable to readers.

When he began writing, the title came naturally from the central idea he had been reflecting on for years: Children Become What They Experience: Environment Matters More Than Advice. The book represents his effort to turn those observations into a practical message for parents and others involved in children’s upbringing. This book will be especially useful for parents, grandparents, teachers, and all those who are engaged in nurturing a child. In this regard, it discusses the ways in which common occurrences and interactions may impact a child’s self-confidence, personality traits, resilience, and worldview.

For Subramonian, being identified as an author is a surprising yet significant change from his working life as an engineer to a new phase focused on writing. “The fact that I have received this recognition is important since it confirms my surprise transition from being a retired engineer to becoming a published author. This encourages me to keep writing, share my ideas, and inspire others through my work,” Subramonian said.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa became another important milestone in this journey, allowing Subramonian to share his first book in the presence of fellow authors and the wider author community. “Launching my book at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa was a proud and unforgettable milestone in my journey as an author. Sharing this moment with Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, made the achievement more meaningful and memorable for me,” Subramonian said.

Children Become What They Experience: Environment Matters More Than Advice is Subramonian’s first book and carries the paperback ISBN 978-93-6038-537-8. About Mr. SubramonianSubramonian is an ex-engineer based out of Trivandrum who has an avid interest in childhood development, parenting, and self-development. Subramonian developed a passion for writing after retiring from his career in engineering and wrote his first book titled ‘Children Become What They Experience: Environment Matters More Than Advice’. Subramonian has gone from being an engineer to an author and the transition has been both surprising and rewarding.

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