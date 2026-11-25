When a child needs someone to pick them up early, which parent feels able to tell their manager they need to leave? The answer can depend as much on what happens at work as on what the parents have agreed at home. A partnership in Türkiye will examine how employers respond to the people on their payroll who also look after others, with particular attention to fathers who want to take a greater share of care and mothers finding their feet at work after maternity leave.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), AÇEV and Özyeğin University signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul on 4 November 2026 to bring employers, workers, parenting specialists and researchers into that conversation. The agreement is part of the Care@Work Türkiye Project, which the ILO implements with the support and partnership of Sweden. Its findings will contribute to the ILO Equality-Driven and Care-Supportive Workplace Model, which connects the practical demands of looking after a family with broader questions about gender equality and decent work.

Yasser Hassan, Director of the ILO Office for Türkiye, said women continue to carry a disproportionate share of care, with consequences for the opportunities open to them at work. Participating enterprises will work with the three partners to understand what employees need, examine workplace policies and encourage women and men to share care more equally. What those enterprises learn will also inform other employers in Türkiye facing similar questions about how to support staff with responsibilities outside working hours.

Giving fathers a place in the everyday work of parenting

AÇEV will draw on its experience working with fathers to address a part of family life that workplace conversations can easily miss. A father may want to take responsibility for a child's daily routine, but what he thinks a manager or colleagues expect of him can influence whether he speaks up when a care need arises. Through programmes and awareness activities, AÇEV will encourage men to take a more active part in caregiving and help workplaces recognise fathers as parents with responsibilities of their own.

For AÇEV General Manager Nalan Yalçın, the case for sharing care begins with children as well as parents. She linked fathers' involvement in raising their children to how children develop, and described equal parenting as something families and workplaces both have a hand in making possible. That view gives employers a reason to consider whom they have in mind when they communicate with staff about parenting, since a message addressed only to mothers can leave fathers unsure whether the same support is open to them.

Women coming back from maternity leave will receive mentoring support through AÇEV's contribution to the partnership. Returning to a familiar job can bring unfamiliar questions, from how to discuss new care responsibilities with a supervisor to whom to approach when arrangements at home change. The mentoring work addresses that point in a mother's working life, alongside a separate effort to involve fathers more fully in the care that continues after her return.

Asking employees what support makes a difference

Özyeğin University will contribute research on employees' care needs and the effects of workplace practices intended to meet them. One question worth asking is whether a practice that looks helpful to the people who designed it feels equally useful to the employee who must ask for it. Understanding that difference can help a company decide whether it needs to revise a policy, explain it more clearly or look more closely at what happens when someone tries to use it.

The university brings relationships with companies through its academic collaborations and its ties to the business community. It also leads the Care Equality Business Network in cooperation with TÜSİAD, giving researchers and employers an existing forum in which to discuss how care affects working life. İrşadi Aksun, the university's Vice President for Research, Innovation and Impact, said the purpose of its involvement is to turn findings into practical changes that employees can recognise in their daily lives.

For an employer, the starting point might be a broad question about what working parents need, but the answers can differ even among people doing similar jobs. A woman preparing to return from leave and a father trying to share an established care routine may each identify a difficulty the other has never encountered. Research into those experiences will give participating enterprises a basis for strengthening their practices and help the partners explain to other companies what a particular change was designed to address.

Bringing lessons from individual employers to workplaces across Türkiye

The ILO will work with employers' and workers' organizations so that people on both sides of the employment relationship can discuss what participating enterprises learn. Employers can explain how a practice fits into the organisation of work, and workers can describe what happens when they rely on it to meet a family responsibility. Bringing those accounts together through social dialogue will connect the experience of individual workplaces with national discussions about the care economy, gender equality and decent work.

Hassan said the ILO would contribute its knowledge of international labour standards, workplace policy and social dialogue to the partners' work with enterprises. Businesses, workers, academics and civil society organizations will have a role in discussing which practices could be adapted elsewhere in Türkiye and what would need to change for them to work in a different setting. The experience gathered through the collaboration will feed back into Care@Work Türkiye as the project develops approaches that employers can sustain and others can adopt.

For the families the agreement is intended to reach, its value will come down to ordinary moments in the working week. A mother returning from leave may need someone who understands the questions she is facing, and a father taking responsibility for a child's care needs to know he can raise the matter at work. How employees describe those moments will give the partners a concrete way to judge whether a workplace has made sharing care easier.