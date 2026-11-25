Can a government store critical records in a neighbouring country and still decide what happens to them? West African leaders have approved a regional data embassy initiative built around that question, and Sierra Leone has secured support to examine what it would take to serve as a host. A US$750,000 grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund, backed by the African Development Bank Group, will finance a feasibility assessment and preparatory work on Sierra Leone's possible role.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Salima Monorma Bah, announced the funding alongside Dr Abdul Kamara, the African Development Bank's Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. The announcement came during the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit, held in Lungi, Sierra Leone, from 16 to 18 November 2026. The assessment will examine both what Sierra Leone could offer as a host and how the country could participate in the wider initiative.

The proposed ECOWAS Regional Data Embassy Initiative would give governments in the Economic Community of West African States a trusted way to arrange for another member country to host and protect critical data. Each participating state would retain ownership of its records and national jurisdiction over them, even when the infrastructure holding those records sits across a border. Sierra Leone has championed that principle within ECOWAS, and the grant gives the country resources to examine what putting it into practice would involve.

What happens to a government record when it crosses a border?

The proposal turns on a distinction familiar to anyone who has entrusted an important document to someone else for safekeeping. The place where a record is kept and the authority to decide what happens to it are two different matters, and both deserve attention when the record belongs to a government. If one ECOWAS member entrusted critical data to infrastructure in Sierra Leone under the proposed arrangement, the originating state would remain the owner and retain jurisdiction over that data.

Those assurances matter because a government considering such an arrangement has to answer to the people and institutions that depend on its records. Officials would need confidence in the host's ability to protect the information, as well as a common understanding of what the host has agreed to do. The regional framework is intended to give countries a basis for reaching those agreements, with national ownership made explicit from the outset.

Bah linked the initiative to President Bio's vision of shared sovereignty and described Sierra Leone's interest in it as both national and regional. For her country, the immediate task is to assess its own readiness to take part in an arrangement it has advocated through ECOWAS. For the region, she said, cooperation offers a way for governments to protect critical national data, develop capabilities they can draw on together and strengthen their position in the global digital economy.

What the grant will help Sierra Leone establish

The US$750,000 is for the work that comes before a hosting decision, when Sierra Leone and its partners need to establish whether the country can take on the proposed role. Regional approval has settled the broad direction of the initiative, but the choice of a host depends on what the feasibility assessment finds. For governments considering whether to participate, that distinction matters because confidence in the regional idea and confidence in a particular hosting arrangement depend on different evidence.

Kamara placed infrastructure at the heart of that decision, saying, "Digital sovereignty starts with infrastructure that countries can trust." His point has a practical consequence for a prospective host because keeping ownership with the country of origin answers only one of the questions its government will ask. It also needs to understand what it can rely on from the country holding the data, particularly when the information is important enough to warrant a cross-border protection arrangement.

The grant gives Sierra Leone a defined part in a process that involves decisions at more than one level. The national assessment concerns Sierra Leone's potential as a host and participant, and the ECOWAS Commission is preparing the framework that would guide arrangements among member states. Read together, those efforts should help governments judge whether what a prospective host can offer matches what they would need before entrusting it with critical records.

Why computing capacity is part of the regional conversation

The initiative has received endorsement from the ECOWAS Council of Ministers responsible for information and communications technology and approval from the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. The ECOWAS Commission has scheduled regional technical consultations for late November 2026 as part of its preparatory work. Those discussions give member states an opportunity to work through what their leaders' approval should mean in practice, including how to preserve national jurisdiction when infrastructure is shared across borders.

There is also a longer-term economic interest in the proposal, since West African governments want the region to be better prepared for an economy making greater use of artificial intelligence. Hosting government data and providing the computing power needed for AI are distinct activities, but both depend on infrastructure that countries have the capacity to operate and trust. Kamara sees the data embassy initiative as an opportunity for member states to consider how to build more of that computing capacity within Africa, alongside the immediate task of protecting government information.

For Sierra Leone, the clearest near-term measure of progress will be what the assessment can tell its government and its neighbours about the responsibilities of hosting. A country weighing participation needs a credible answer to two linked questions about its records: who can keep them secure, and who retains the authority to decide their future? The grant finances Sierra Leone's work on the first question, and the principle ECOWAS has approved gives governments a starting point for the second: the data remains under the ownership and jurisdiction of the state that entrusted it to the host.