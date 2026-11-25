A border crossing can tell a journalist where a worker went, but it says little about what the journey cost, whether the job paid what the recruiter promised or where the worker could turn if something went wrong. Those questions ran through the fourth IGAD Media Awards, where journalists and labour specialists discussed whose experiences shape migration coverage across East Africa and the Horn of Africa. Ephrem Getnet, an International Labour Organization (ILO) chief technical adviser, put the challenge to newsrooms in plain terms: "We need to move from reporting about migrants to reporting with migrants."

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), working in partnership with the ILO, brought journalists, policymakers, migration specialists, representatives of employers and workers, and development institutions together on 19 and 20 November 2026. A two-day Knowledge ShareFair and awards ceremony explored the theme "Human Mobility for Regional Integration: Free Movement, Decent Work, Protection and Shared Prosperity." Seven panel discussions preceded the ceremony, which recognised journalism covering migration, forced displacement, labour mobility and the ties that connect communities across the region.

The ILO supported the event through two projects concerned with how people move across borders and what protections accompany them. The European Union funds the second phase of the Support to Free Movement of Persons and Transhumance in the IGAD Region project, and the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office funds the Better Regional Migration Management project. Both featured in discussions about how journalists can examine regional commitments through the experiences of the people who depend on them.

Following the story from the border to the workplace

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the awards ceremony, asked journalists at the opening of the ShareFair to give readers a fuller account of why people move and what they contribute. Coverage of exploitation and human trafficking remains essential, she said, particularly given the risks facing women and young people. She also called for attention to stories that receive less notice during a crisis, including how people moving for work bring skills and ideas to businesses, help communities withstand economic pressures and strengthen ties across borders.

For IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the work of the award winners showed how investigative reporting can give communities a public voice, hold institutions accountable and contribute to peace across the Horn of Africa. He thanked Uganda and the development partners that supported the awards and credited journalists with helping people across the region understand one another's experiences. IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware drew attention to an editorial decision behind that work: whose account of migration shapes the story that readers, officials and policymakers eventually see.

Ware urged newsrooms to include the experiences of migrants, refugees and displaced people when covering employment and economic development. A story that begins with an official explaining a new policy may look quite different once a reporter asks a worker how it operates in practice. To support that work, the ILO highlighted its regional toolkit, Reporting on forced labour, fair recruitment and labour migration in the East and Horn of Africa, which offers journalists guidance on accurate terminology, ethical coverage and reporting on responses to the problems they uncover.

Recruitment fees, wages and the right to seek help

"Migrant workers are workers first and foremost," said Khumbula Ndaba, the ILO country director for Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan and its special representative to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa. He said workers' nationality, gender or migration status should have no bearing on their dignity, safety or rights at work. His call for fair recruitment, stronger labour market institutions, effective inspections, social protection and access to justice gives reporters concrete questions to pursue, starting with who recruited a worker and who takes responsibility when a complaint is filed.

Aida Awel, chief technical adviser for the ILO's Better Regional Migration Management programme, drew attention to costs workers can face before they earn their first wage. She called for stronger oversight of recruitment agencies and protection against excessive fees, alongside workplace inspections and accessible ways for workers to seek a remedy. Her point about language was equally practical for a newsroom covering a labour agreement: describing people as an export treats their labour as a commodity and leaves little room for their own account of why they took a job or what it cost them.

Awel urged governments to consult migrant workers and their representatives when developing labour migration agreements, include people with disabilities and strengthen cooperation with employers' and workers' organisations. During a panel on the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Getnet explained how easier movement could help people find employment and businesses recruit workers with the skills they need. He suggested judging the protocol by what workers can report about their pay, working conditions, social protection and ability to seek justice, measures that reveal much more about the quality of a job than a count of border crossings can show.

Refugees and host communities have an economic story to tell

For a journalist reporting from a refugee-hosting community, a delivery of humanitarian supplies is a visible event with a clear beginning and end. The work of building a livelihood can be harder to capture because it unfolds through a series of decisions about finding finance, reaching customers and securing enough income to keep going. Drawing on the ILO's PROSPECTS programme, Stephen Opio encouraged reporters to follow those decisions and ask what helps refugees and the communities hosting them build enterprises and find lasting employment.

Opio identified private investment, stronger local markets and access to finance as important conditions for refugees to earn their own living. Those issues also matter to the people who already live and work in refugee-hosting areas, giving journalists a reason to speak with both communities when examining a local economy. Reporting that follows an enterprise over time, for example, can explore who has access to credit, what prevents a business from growing and whether an investment creates work for residents and refugees.

The partnership between IGAD and the ILO connects these newsroom questions to regional efforts to put the free movement protocol into practice and improve how governments manage labour migration. Journalists can document exploitation and discrimination, explain what protection a regional agreement promises, and return to workers to find out whether that promise holds. For a reader weighing a job across the border, some of the most valuable reporting may come from someone who has already made the journey and can explain what they paid, how they were treated and who listened when they needed help.