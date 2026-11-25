For a family of five in the Philippines, the official poverty line stands at about ₱14,600, or US$255, a month. Earning more than that amount can lift a family above the line, but how much breathing room it gains depends on what happens to the next paycheque, the price of food or the earnings of someone who falls ill. That distinction matters in a country where the share of people living in poverty fell from 15.5 per cent in 2023 to 9.7 per cent in 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) looks at what changed for workers and their families in its research brief, The 2025 poverty decline in the Philippines: A labour market reading. More Filipinos held jobs that paid a wage or salary, fewer worked without pay in family enterprises, and earnings rose even after accounting for changes in prices. Lower-paid workers saw particularly welcome gains because an increase in the purchasing power of their wages makes a difference to how much a household can afford on an ordinary payday.

The Philippine economy grew by 10.4 per cent between 2023 and 2025, but the number of people in employment increased by just 1.7 per cent over the same period. Among people aged 15 to 24, about half a million fewer were working in 2025 than two years earlier, raising a question that the national poverty figure alone cannot answer: where will young people find a foothold in a growing economy?

A nationwide decline leaves some families close to the poverty line

Poverty fell in all 18 regions, with the largest reductions recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula. The size of those reductions matters because a national average can conceal places where families have seen little improvement, even in years when the country as a whole makes progress. Bicol, the Negros Island Region and Northern Mindanao still recorded high poverty, leaving job creation and income security particularly pressing concerns for households in those parts of the country.

About 19 per cent of Filipinos live on incomes above the poverty line but less than 50 per cent above it, a position that leaves them exposed to a setback. For a family of five, that range runs from roughly ₱14,600 to ₱21,900 a month, and a household near the lower end has very little room to absorb even a temporary loss of earnings. A rise in prices can stretch the same paycheque thinner each week, even when everyone in the family who has a job manages to keep it.

Money coming into the household from outside employment played a substantial role in the gains families experienced. Cash transfers, remittances and pensions together accounted for about one-third of the increase in family incomes, a finding that helps explain how poverty could fall so sharply during a period of modest employment growth. A pension payment or money sent home by a relative can keep food on the table when earnings fluctuate, giving a family some protection from the uncertainty of relying on one person's work.

Better pay reaches workers, but young Filipinos face a jobs gap

The shift from unpaid family work towards wage and salary employment marks a change in how Filipinos earn a living. Someone who contributes hours to a family enterprise without receiving a wage depends on what that enterprise brings into the household, whereas a paid position gives the worker earnings of their own. Real earnings also increased, particularly towards the lower end of the pay scale, meaning that the money lower-paid workers took home could buy more than it did in 2023.

A person already in work can benefit from better pay even when employers are creating few positions for people looking to get started. The gap between economic growth and employment growth captures that difference at the national level, and the decline in the number of employed young people brings it into sharper focus. The figures count how many people aged 15 to 24 were working in each year, so they leave open the reasons individual young people were outside employment and the routes available to them when they seek work.

The kinds of jobs employers create matter as much to the ILO's assessment as the number of openings. Labour productivity rose across the economy, but many new jobs were concentrated in service industries where output per worker was relatively low. The challenge for policymakers is to help businesses become more productive and expand employment in activities that can sustain better earnings, giving people entering the workforce a chance to share in the growth their labour helps produce.

Construction, transport and the need for protection when earnings stop

Construction and transportation are two areas the Philippines has identified as priorities under the United Nations Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions. The country's priorities bring together three closely connected concerns in both sectors: creating decent jobs, raising productivity and extending social protection to workers. For someone taking a job in either industry, the practical questions are what the work pays, whether there is a future in it and what happens to the household if illness interrupts those earnings.

Khalid Hassan, director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines, described the task in terms of what happens after a family first crosses the poverty line. "Lifting people out of poverty is only the beginning. Keeping them out requires decent work, higher productivity, and stronger social protection," he said. His concern is especially relevant to families living just above the threshold, who have gained ground over the past two years but could lose it through a disruption largely beyond their control.

The ILO is calling for policies that help productive businesses grow, open more routes into decent employment for young people and provide social protection that families can count on over time. Each addresses a different part of the experience captured in the figures, from the lower-paid worker whose wages now go further to the young person still looking for an opportunity in an expanding economy. For a household that has recently moved above ₱14,600 a month, the lasting measure of progress will be whether an illness, a lost job or a stretch of higher prices can still push it back below that line.