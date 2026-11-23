Asia’s investment spending is projected to rise to USD 16 trillion by 2030 from USD 11 trillion in 2025, as industrial investment expands beyond artificial intelligence and semiconductors into energy, defence and manufacturing, according to a Morgan Stanley report. The report said the region was entering a “once-in-a-generation industrial investment cycle”, driven by geopolitical tensions, technological advances and greater government support for strategic industries.

The investment cycle is expected to lift Asia’s investment-to-GDP ratio to a new high of 32 per cent by 2030 and help sustain the region’s potential economic growth at around 4.5 per cent, despite slower growth in its working-age population. Morgan Stanley said the expansion would be broader than the AI-led investment boom attracting much of the market’s attention. AI and semiconductor spending, including related energy and industrial investment, is expected to account for only around 20 per cent of the increase in annual capex between 2025 and 2030.

Broader industrial investment is expected to make the largest contribution, accounting for USD 2.3 trillion, or 47 per cent, of the projected USD 5 trillion increase in annual investment by 2030. The report said the cycle was also likely to last longer because its drivers, including supply-chain resilience, energy security, defence requirements and industrial policy, were structural rather than purely cyclical.

“Cycles are shaped by trends, super-cycles are driven by mega-trends,” the report said, adding that geopolitics was creating the urgency, technology the opportunity and government policy accelerating investment. The expansion is also expected to strengthen Asia’s position in global trade. Morgan Stanley estimates that the region’s share of global exports could increase to around 40 per cent by 2030 from 38 per cent currently, as investment expands manufacturing capacity.

The report noted that non-AI-related exports and capital goods imports had also gained momentum, indicating that the recovery was spreading beyond technology-linked sectors. However, the pace of investment will depend on how effectively economies execute projects and address constraints such as power supply, labour availability and infrastructure requirements. (ANI)