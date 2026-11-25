Getting a crop to harvest was only part of the challenge for Senegal's farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions made it harder to obtain farm inputs, and market closures meant that even households with produce ready to sell could lose income because they could not reach buyers. A US$26.2 million food and nutrition security project draws on that experience by connecting the water farmers need at the start of a season with the storage, processing equipment and markets they need when the harvest comes in.

Officially launched in May 2026, Senegal's Post-COVID Food and Nutrition Security Enhancement Project, known as PRESAN-PC, targets 31,000 households and is expected to reach more than 300,000 people across five intervention areas. It builds on the earlier Food Security Support Project, known as PASA Lou-Ma-Kaf, in the regions of Louga, Matam and Kaffrine. The new initiative also extends to Nioro department in the Kaolack region and Koumpentoum department in the Tambacounda region, with priority given to smallholder farmers, women, young people and persons with disabilities.

The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) is providing a US$20 million grant under African Development Bank supervision, accounting for the largest share of the financing. Morocco's OCP Group is contributing US$4.57 million, the Senegalese government is providing US$1.29 million, and beneficiaries are contributing approximately US$370,000. Senegal's Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock is leading the project, with local cooperatives, women's groups and young entrepreneurs expected to play a central role in keeping the investments productive after the project ends.

Water for crops and livestock, storage for the harvest

The first part of PRESAN-PC addresses two practical questions for rural producers: where water will come from during the growing season and what will happen to food once it is harvested. Plans include solar-powered boreholes, water supplies for crops and livestock, and facilities for market gardening, which involves growing vegetables and other produce for sale. Including livestock in these investments recognises that a water shortage can affect both the crops a household grows and the animals on which it depends for a living.

Storage matters at a different point in the season, when food is ready but a buyer or transport may be difficult to arrange. For a grower with perishable produce, even a brief interruption can mean losing part of a harvest after paying for inputs and putting in the work of growing it. The project will invest in storage to reduce these post-harvest losses and pair it with support for processing and marketing, giving producers more ways to earn an income from what they grow.

Philip Boahen, who heads partnerships and coordination in the African Development Bank Group's Agriculture and Agro-industries Department, sees a reason to plan these investments together. A water point may help a producer grow more, but the value of that extra output still depends on how much reaches a buyer in saleable condition and what the producer earns. Boahen said financing that links infrastructure, production, processing and markets can help Senegal strengthen climate resilience and improve livelihoods through investments shaped around the country's priorities.

Giving cooperatives and young entrepreneurs a role beyond the farm

The second part of the project focuses on how people will use the new facilities, including support for cooperatives, training, farm inputs and equipment. A group of market gardeners using the same water supply, for example, will also have an interest in how produce is handled, what equipment members can use and where they can sell their crops. Bringing those decisions together gives cooperatives a practical role across the season, from preparing for production to finding an outlet for the harvest.

Savings groups, support for young entrepreneurs and livestock development are also part of the programme, alongside initiatives focused on nutrition. For a young person looking for work in their community, processing or marketing what local farmers grow offers a possible route into the rural economy beyond cultivating a plot of their own. For women's groups, continued use of shared equipment and facilities could help turn the investment made during the project into an economic opportunity that lasts beyond it.

Farmers will also receive support to use digital tools that help them understand soil conditions and weather patterns, information that can inform decisions about when to plant or how to use available water. The idea is especially relevant to producers who must commit scarce inputs early in a season, before they know what conditions their crops will face. Project coordinator Abdou Thiam described the ambition as helping Senegalese agriculture anticipate shocks and adapt to them, giving producers a better chance to act before a disruption costs them a harvest or a sale.

Who will keep the investments working after the project ends?

The third component covers coordination, monitoring and evaluation, with Senegal's national technical services involved as partners. The ministry and its partners want cooperatives, women's groups and young entrepreneurs to have a lasting use for the infrastructure and the economic opportunities it creates. For those groups, the measure of success will be whether a borehole continues to supply water, storage remains available when crops are ready, and processing equipment can still be put to work after the initial funding has been spent.

That longer view also reflects the purpose of GAFSP, which the G20 established in 2010 after the global food price crisis to pool donor funding for food and nutrition security in the poorest countries. Smallholder farmers are central to its work, with particular attention to climate resilience, women's economic participation and better nutrition. Its Vision 2030 calls for using limited concessional finance to connect investments that might otherwise be funded separately and attract additional public and private financing.

PRESAN-PC contributes to Senegal's wider development ambitions under the Senegal 2050 vision and aligns with the African Development Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points strategy. Its immediate promise is more tangible for the households it intends to reach: water for crops and animals, fewer losses after harvest and more opportunities to process and sell food locally. For a farmer who remembers having produce ready when markets closed, the real gain would be having more choices about how to protect that harvest and earn a living from it.