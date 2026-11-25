India's gold loan market continued to expand rapidly, with the outstanding portfolio rising 60.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, supported by larger loan sizes and growing participation from borrowers in smaller cities, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services. The report said the growth of gold loans is spreading beyond traditional markets in southern India, with Tier III and beyond cities emerging as important contributors.

Borrowers from these cities increased at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1 per cent to 3.7 crore between September 2023 and September 2026. The rest of India also recorded strong growth, with the gold loan portfolio expanding 96.4 per cent year-on-year in September 2026.

Despite the expansion beyond southern India, the region continued to dominate the market, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total portfolio. Tamil Nadu led with an outstanding gold loan portfolio of Rs 6.9 lakh crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 3.7 lakh crore, Karnataka at Rs 2.4 lakh crore, Telangana at Rs 2.1 lakh crore and Kerala at Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The overall gold loan portfolio more than doubled from Rs 10.7 lakh crore in September 2024 to Rs 23.3 lakh crore in September 2026. Active loans increased 14 per cent year-on-year to 10.2 crore, indicating that the sharp rise in portfolio value was also driven by an increase in average loan sizes.

Gold loans accounted for 12.6 per cent of India's Rs 185.2 lakh crore retail loan portfolio, marking an increase of 3.3 percentage points from a year earlier. The report also highlighted growing participation among women and new-to-credit borrowers. The number of gold loan borrowers increased from 3.7 crore in September 2023 to 5.6 crore in September 2026, registering a three-year CAGR of 15.6 per cent.

Women borrowers grew at a faster CAGR of 16 per cent to 2.4 crore during the same period and accounted for 42.2 per cent of the outstanding gold loan portfolio. Around 45.7 lakh borrowers who accessed gold loans in Q2 FY27 were new-to-credit borrowers. Gold loan originations also reflected the shift towards larger loans. Their value increased 27.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8.15 lakh crore in Q2 FY27, even as the number of accounts declined 4.1 per cent to 369.4 lakh.

However, the report flagged some signs of rising near-term stress. While overall PAR 31-180 improved to 1.7 per cent in September 2026 from 2 per cent a year earlier, PAR 31-90 increased sequentially by 0.4 per cent between June and September 2026. The report said the market continues to expand across geographies and borrower segments, although early delinquencies and changes in borrower risk profiles require monitoring. (ANI)