Southern Railway has stepped up crowd-control measures and deployed dozens of special train services at Tiruvannamalai railway station to handle a massive surge of pilgrims who arrived for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, the Divisional Railway Manager said. Speaking to the reporter, passenger traffic at the station spiked sharply on Tuesday as devotees converged on the temple town for the main festival day, prompting authorities to put dedicated passenger-management protocols in place.

Confirming the sharp rise in passenger volume and the overall handling of the festive rush, Tiruchchirappalli Divisional Railway Manager Balak Ram Negi stated that this year, the arrangements were managed very well as a large number of people arrived for the festival. "Karthigai Deepam is a very famous festival. This year, we have managed the arrangements very well. A large number of people have arrived, and the footfall at Tiruvannamalai railway station was around 46,000 yesterday. There was also a sudden surge in the crowd,” Negi told ANI.

To prevent congestion on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement, railway authorities set up dedicated waiting zones outside the main concourse and significantly expanded daily train connectivity in coordination with local law enforcement. Detailing the operational measures and security arrangements put in place for the festival, Negi added, “The Railways has taken several important steps this time. We have developed holding areas to manage the crowds. We are also operating special trains, with around 37 pairs of trains running daily during the Karthigai Deepam festival. Surveillance is being carried out with the help of the state police.”

Alongside immediate crowd-management efforts, the railway division is also moving ahead with long-term capacity upgrades at the station to better accommodate future pilgrim traffic. “At present, there are three platforms at the station, and we are constructing two more platforms for next year. Additionally, a six-metre-wide foot overbridge will also be constructed," Negi said.

Karthigai Deepam is a traditional Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Tamil Nadu and as Thrikarthika in Kerala during the full moon of the Tamil month of Karthigai, which falls in November-December and coincides with the Krittika star. The main festival lighting at Tiruvannamalai in 2026 was on November 24. This year’s celebrations were accompanied by a legal and political dispute over the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against around 300 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations for staging a protest in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday demanding that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the hill, Madurai Police said on Wednesday. According to the police, cases have been registered under six sections, including unlawful assembly without permission, causing a breach of public peace, making controversial remarks and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.

The cases follow protests held on Tuesday by members of the BJP and various Hindu organisations over the non-lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, despite the Supreme Court's interim order directing that it be lit at the stone pillar. The Maha Deepam was instead lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, amid heavy security and escalating tensions. No lamp was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.

A small team of priests associated with the Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. The Supreme Court issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm.

Advocate and Hindu Munnani petitioner Niranjan S Kumar expressed disappointment over the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon and alleged that the state government had deliberately disobeyed the Supreme Court's interim order. "We were all in the belief that the government would take immediate steps to light the lamp at the Thirupparankundram Deepathoon. We had all gathered here to see the lamp being lit by the authorities themselves. Unfortunately, at 6:02 p.m., the lamp at the Ucchi Pillayar was lit as usual, which means the order of the Supreme Court was definitely violated," he said.

Alleging deliberate non-compliance with the court's directions, he added, "I would say it was not only violated, but it is a deliberate, calculated and willful disobedience of the order of the Supreme Court. So we are all left with no other option but to approach the Supreme Court by way of contempt." Referring to the direction to the Madurai District Collector to submit a status report within three days after the festival, Niranjan said further action would depend on the report.

"And the District Collector, Madurai, was also directed to file a status report within three days after the festival. So let's wait for the District Collector's report," he said. (ANI)