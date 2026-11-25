The global artificial intelligence (AI) industry will need nearly USD 3 trillion in annual spending by businesses, consumers and governments to justify the scale of data centre infrastructure expected to be in place by 2029, according to JP Morgan Wealth Management's 2027 investment outlook. With global AI capital expenditure exceeding USD 2 trillion since 2022 and trillions more expected over the next several years, the outlook, titled 'The Price of Progress', highlighted the growing pressure on technology companies to generate sufficient revenues to support their massive infrastructure investments.

"AI spending only pays off if the economy generates enough revenue from it, and does so quickly enough, to cover the cost of the capital deployed (especially data centers)," the outlook said. According to its estimates, building one gigawatt (GW) of AI data centre capacity costs approximately USD 40 billion, while each such facility needs to generate around USD 11 billion in annual revenue to cover its costs, including the cost of capital.

With global advanced AI data centre capacity expected to reach 129 GW by 2029, the computing infrastructure alone would need to generate around USD 1.5 trillion in annual revenue. Factoring in the margins required by companies developing AI models and applications, the outlook said, "That means end-customer AI spending would need to total roughly twice that amount, about $3 trillion per year."

Under its illustrative assumptions, JP Morgan estimated that annual AI revenues could reach nearly USD 3.6 trillion by the early 2030s, with enterprises emerging as the largest source of demand. Businesses could contribute approximately USD 2.5 trillion annually through AI-powered employee tools and autonomous AI agents, while consumer-related revenues could reach around USD 750 billion through subscriptions, advertising and other services. Governments could contribute another USD 400 billion.

However, the outlook cautioned that the potential revenue surplus of around USD 700 billion over the break-even requirement was based on an estimated market size and was far from assured. The financial viability of these investments would depend heavily on the adoption of AI beyond the technology sector. Citing data from financial technology company Ramp, the outlook noted that just 1 per cent of businesses currently account for 80 per cent of AI spending.

"To justify the trillions of capital targeted for the AI buildout, adoption and diffusion must broaden beyond the technology sector and deepen beyond pilot programs," it said. The outlook also flagged growing concerns in financial markets over excessive borrowing and aggressive infrastructure expansion plans by smaller AI companies.

"We believe the infrastructure pipeline is entering a more selective phase," it said, adding that as infrastructure expansion approaches the size of the potential AI market, incentives to continue building would diminish. JP Morgan expects growing investor pressure on AI companies to demonstrate that revenues can keep pace with infrastructure spending, making widespread commercial adoption critical to sustaining the ongoing investment boom. (ANI)