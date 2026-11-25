Norse Atlantic's financial situation is "critical", and it requires ‌new financing to meet short-term liquidity needs and continue operating, the long-haul budget carrier said on Wednesday, sending its shares plunging to an all-time low. Hit by soaring fuel costs caused by disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or ‌merger in July and has said it was in talks with airlines about leasing some Boeing 787 aircraft.

Shares in Norse ‌plummeted after the announcement, dropping by more than 70% at 0905 GMT. Most of the airline's market value has already been wiped out this year. The Norwegian company is now in talks to secure short-term financing, it said in a statement.

"However, there can be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution," Norse ⁠said. It did ​not say how long it could ⁠still operate without new financing and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details.

The carrier, which does not hedge its jet fuel needs, cut capacity ⁠as costs skyrocketed following the outbreak of the Iran war in late February. Many other airlines are faced with the same problem, filing for bankruptcy ​or initiating restructuring proceedings to survive. "Long-haul, low-cost is most exposed to high fuel costs as demand is subject to a high ⁠level of price elasticity. So maybe not a surprise," aviation analyst James Halstead told Reuters in response to the Norse announcement.

WINTER IS COMING Norse's plight echoes the wider strain on ⁠Europe's ​smaller, financially weaker carriers. Analysts warned during the peak summer season that small airlines could struggle to generate enough cash to get through the winter, with some predicting trouble as early as February, when carriers traditionally run short of funds.

Latvian carrier airBaltic announced earlier this ⁠year that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore up new financing. Norse signed an aircraft, crew, ⁠maintenance and insurance (ACMI) deal with ⁠Pakistan International Airlines in October to lease two of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

While the company has held potential takeover talks, it said the board and the management had "diligently considered other available options, including ACMI ‌contracts".