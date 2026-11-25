Two men have ​been charged with burglary ‌and trespass ​after a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince William and ‌his wife Kate, police said on Wednesday.

Norfolk Constabulary said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a ‌dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected ‌site. They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday. Police were called on Monday night following a report of suspicious ⁠activity ​at a ⁠property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

The Sun ⁠newspaper first reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer ​Hall, a 10-bedroom house that the late Queen Elizabeth gave ⁠William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011. Police said the ⁠property ​was unoccupied at the time of the apparent break-in. William and Kate use the retreat for holidays and short ⁠breaks, but their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate ⁠to ⁠the west of London.

A spokesperson for William said they did not comment on security matters.