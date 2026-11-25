​Pope Leo ‌expressed disappointment on ​Wednesday for the ‌failed UN climate talks and urged the international community to ‌take firm measures to ‌help protect the Earth and prevent the consequences of ⁠climate change.

The ​COP31 ⁠talks ended in collapse in ⁠Turkey on Sunday as the European ​Union and others rejected ⁠a final deal put ⁠forward ​by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying ⁠it was too weak to advance ⁠the ⁠fight against global warming.