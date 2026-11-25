Pope Leo laments failure of COP31 talks, urges action to address climate change
Pope Leo expressed disappointment on Wednesday for the failed UN climate talks and urged the international community to take firm measures to help protect the Earth and prevent the consequences of climate change.
The COP31 talks ended in collapse in Turkey on Sunday as the European Union and others rejected a final deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.