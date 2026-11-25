European ‌shares ​rose on Wednesday, with automobile and consumer-facing stocks leading gains across sectors, while investors awaited further details on proposed US tariffs and a key inflation report later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.21% ‌to 634.1 points by 0934 GMT.

Automobile stocks led sectoral gains, jumping 3.3% after J.P. Morgan reiterated its preference for truckmakers, tyre makers and luxury carmakers. Volkswagen and BMW rose 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Shares of personal and household goods companies gained 1.6%, with Swatch Group and Richemont up 6.2% and 1.5%, respectively, while ‌the broader luxury index gained 2.5%.

Spirits maker Remy Cointreau gained 10.6% after raising its outlook and setting new long-term targets, helping improve appetite for ‌the sector. Technology investor Prosus fell 2.3% after reporting a profit miss, bringing the technology sector down 1.4%, the biggest laggard amongst its peers.

Technology shares saw a stellar rally on Monday after Jensen Huang was reinstated as US chipmaker Nvidia's CEO, easing some gloom around the AI growth outlook and helping the sector recover from its sharpest weekly fall since 2020. Meanwhile, ⁠investors ​awaited the findings of a US ⁠probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in major trading partners, with new duties expected to be stacked on top of President Donald Trump's previous tariffs, according to reports.

"We're waiting ⁠to see exactly what those tariffs will consist of," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, adding that "investors are looking for increased diversification and value ​and European stocks, UK stocks are certainly providing that option because there are industries that people know and understand." Focus also remained on ⁠the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due later in the day, a key inflation gauge that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Data on Wednesday showed Germany's economy, Europe's largest, grew ⁠0.1% ​in the third quarter, below a preliminary estimate of 0.2%, while Fitch warned that the outlook for Western European sovereign ratings was deteriorating. Still, a Reuters poll showed analysts expect European stocks to reach record highs in 2027, reflecting confidence in corporate earnings growth and the region's lower ⁠dependence on AI-linked technology shares.

French testing and certification company Bureau Veritas surged 6.1%, among the index's top gainers, after Bloomberg reported that US private equity ⁠firm Advent International was weighing a potential ⁠bid for the group. Sectra jumped 8.4% after the Swedish medical imaging software company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Capping gains, Norwegian oil and gas producer Vaar Energi was among the STOXX 600's biggest decliners, falling 4.1% after completing a ‌10.5 billion-crown private placement ‌of new shares.