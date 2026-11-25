Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as the "future" of Indian cricket and urging people to avoid comparisons as the youngster continues to make his mark with record-breaking performances. Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole in the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton.

Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the former India skipper termed Sooryavanshi a "huge prospect" and expressed confidence in his potential.

"He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He's the future," Ganguly told ANI. However, Ganguly cautioned against drawing comparisons with other cricketers, stressing that the youngster should be allowed to develop at his own pace.

"Don't make comparisons and all; let him play. He's a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play," Ganguly added. In 16 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate of over 193, with two centuries and fifties each. He has smacked 63 sixes in 16 innings. His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England.

In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)