Representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners will participate in the Indian Ocean Rim Association's (IORA) 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting in the national capital on Friday, with discussions expected to focus on the future policy direction of the association, strengthening regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India will host the high-level ministerial gathering under its IORA chairship for 2025-2027, guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

The 25th COM Meeting will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior OfOficials (CSO) Meeting between November 25 and 26, bringing together ministers and senior government officials from across the region to deliberate on shared priorities and the future course of regional cooperation. According to the MEA, the meetings come at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region and will seek to advance cooperation among member states while strengthening regional engagement on issues of common interest.

The MEA further said that the New Delhi meeting would "underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development". The meetings would reaffirm India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, nine foreign delegations, including senior ministers and representatives from Malaysia, Somalia, Singapore, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Australia and Indonesia, are arriving in India between November 25 and 27. Malaysia's Deputy Secretary-General Dato’ Ahmad Faisal Muhamad is scheduled to arrive on November 25, while Somalia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Mohamed Omar, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan Sheng Hui, and Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful are among the dignitaries arriving on November 26.

The other visiting dignitaries include Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts and Indonesia's Vice Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno. The UAE's Minister of State Shaikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Alnahyan is scheduled to arrive on November 27.

The Council of Ministers is IORA's highest decision-making body and comprises Foreign Ministers of its member states. It provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, including formulating policies, reviewing progress in regional cooperation and identifying new areas of collaboration. The Committee of Senior Officials, the association's second-highest decision-making body, comprises senior government officials from member states and plays a key role in reviewing the implementation of decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, considering recommendations from IORA's institutional mechanisms and coordinating its work programmes. (ANI)