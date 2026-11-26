Nearly three months after floods struck communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on 26 August 2026, thousands of families are facing winter without the homes, clothing or bedding they had before the disaster. UNICEF estimates that the floods affected 84,270 people, including 32,021 children, and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes. In parts of Nepal's hills and mountains, winter temperatures can fall to −12°C, making the loss of a coat, a blanket or a warm place to sleep especially serious.

The floods swept away everyday household supplies and damaged the services families rely on, from classrooms to health facilities and water systems. Families who remain displaced are trying to recover with fewer resources, and disrupted livelihoods make replacing what they lost more difficult. UNICEF's recovery plan says 17 municipalities across six districts were affected, with damage to 23 schools, seven health facilities and 46 water supply systems.

Alice Akunga, UNICEF's representative in Nepal, said many children were still living with the loss of their homes, schools, possessions and familiar routines. She warned that colder conditions could deepen those hardships and called for urgent help to keep children warm, healthy, safe and learning through the winter. For a child whose school is damaged or a mother caring for a newborn away from home, recovery depends on whether the places they turn to for learning and care can keep serving them when temperatures fall.

Displacement is putting children's safety, health and schooling at risk

UNICEF says trauma and emotional distress remain serious concerns months after the floods. Prolonged displacement and interrupted livelihoods can increase the risks of exploitation, violence and family separation, particularly when families are under pressure to find somewhere safe to stay and earn enough to meet basic needs. The agency says continued investment in child protection, health and education can help prevent those disruptions from affecting children's well-being and opportunities well beyond the winter.

About 30,000 children need help to continue their education, including safe places to learn, repaired classrooms and replacement learning materials. Temporary centres can give children a place to return to lessons before their regular classrooms are ready, and heating will matter if those spaces are to stay usable in the coldest months. Mothers and newborns need warm, well-equipped health facilities that can continue operating through disruptions, making reliable health services an essential part of preparing for winter.

In Nuwakot district, UNICEF described children meeting with counsellors in a medical tent at the Ayurveda and Alternative Hospital, one of several spaces set up to help families cope with the shock of the floods. Temporary learning centres in the district have given children a place to learn and play again as they recover.

Relief has reached thousands, and winter has created new needs

UNICEF says it has worked with Nepal's government and other partners since the floods to restore access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services for more than 42,000 people. The response provided mental health and psychosocial support to almost 19,500 children and caregivers, and 66,000 people were vaccinated against cholera. Those efforts addressed risks that persisted after the water receded, including the disruption of safe water supplies and the distress children and caregivers continued to experience.

The agency and its partners supported learning and child protection through 52 temporary learning centres and 35 child-friendly spaces. UNICEF has already provided warm clothing to 1,472 children and distributed 1,337 thermal blankets, alongside cash assistance, heated learning spaces and support for newborns and pregnant women. Those measures give some families a way to replace essentials lost in the floods and help keep services open, and UNICEF says thousands of people still face freezing conditions.

A US$30 million funding gap puts winter aid and recovery under pressure

UNICEF's winter plan calls for cash assistance for 10,000 households, or about 50,000 people, and for the distribution of blankets, warm clothing and winter kits for children. The agency plans to provide 2,000 newborn kits with warm clothing and essential supplies for babies and their mothers. Cash can help households meet needs that vary from family to family, and the kits are intended to give mothers and newborns access to basic supplies during some of the coldest weeks of the year.

The plan includes heating systems for temporary classrooms and health facilities, along with continued work to restore essential services and make them better able to withstand future climate-related shocks. A heated classroom can help children keep attending lessons after their own school was damaged, and a warm, functioning health facility matters for pregnant women and mothers seeking care for newborns. Akunga said the winter response was intended to protect newborns in their first months, keep children learning and prevent families from slipping deeper into crisis.

UNICEF is seeking US$47 million to help children and families through winter and restore and strengthen services in flood-affected communities. Around US$30 million remains unfunded, and the agency is asking development partners, businesses and the public to support both immediate winter assistance and longer-term recovery. Akunga warned that the emergency for children would continue into Nepal's coldest months, when the need for warm places to learn, access to care and basic household supplies becomes more urgent.