Jordan has secured more than $6 billion in financing for the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, which is expected to supply around 40% of the country's domestic water needs once complete. For households, the promise rests on two parts of the project working together. The plant at Aqaba will turn seawater into fresh water, and the conveyance system will carry that water inland toward Amman, where access to the sea alone offers little relief from scarcity.

Jordan has just 61 cubic meters of water available per person each year, less than one-eighth of the 500 cubic meters used as the threshold for absolute water scarcity. Population growth is increasing demand on those limited supplies, and climate pressures are making it harder to secure enough water for the people who depend on them. The project sets out its intended contribution in terms that matter at home, with a water supply target of 110 litres per person per day.

The financing moves one of the world's largest desalination projects into a new phase of implementation, with construction, operation and maintenance entrusted to the National Carrier Project Company. Jordan's Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Soud, said the government would work with its partners to keep the project on its approved schedule and meet its technical and environmental requirements. He placed the investment within a broader effort to diversify Jordan's water sources, improve supply efficiency and reduce losses from the existing system.

The journey from the Aqaba coast to household taps

Desalination gives Jordan a source of fresh water that can serve households even when climate pressures strain the country's existing supplies. Delivering on that promise requires more than producing water at the coast, since families inland depend just as much on the system that moves it to them. The project will integrate renewable energy into its operations as part of its contribution to Jordan's climate resilience, connecting the choice of a new water source with the energy needed to run it.

The company responsible for the full system is owned by the infrastructure investor Meridiam, the water services company Suez International and the Jordanian Social Security Investment Fund. Their responsibilities extend beyond getting the plant and conveyance infrastructure built, because the same project company will operate and maintain both over time. For households, that continuing responsibility matters as much as the initial construction, since the value of a new source depends on whether water keeps reaching the people who rely on it.

The owners bring different experience to that task. Meridiam is associated with more than 130 infrastructure projects worldwide across sectors including water, transport and energy. Suez brings 160 years of experience in water and wastewater services and has designed and built more than 3,200 water production plants and 260 desalination plants. The Jordanian fund, which manages the Social Security Corporation's investments, gives a domestic institution with a mandate to preserve asset value and generate sustainable returns a stake in the project. Meridiam founder and chief executive Thierry Déau described reliable access to water for Jordanians as the reason for taking on such a complex investment.

How climate finance could help keep water affordable

Raising more than $6 billion for the project required contributions from public and private institutions prepared to take on different costs and risks. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group institution that works with the private sector, provided financing and helped mobilize private capital alongside more than 20 development finance institutions, commercial banks and impact funds. Its involvement dates to 2022, when it began helping shape the project's structure and the environmental and social standards that would guide its development.

One part of the financing has particular significance for future water users. The Green Climate Fund is providing $295 million in grants and loans on favorable terms, its largest commitment to a project in a single country, with IFC serving as its accredited entity. The grants cover a portion of the cost without adding a repayment obligation, and the concessional loans provide terms that the fund says other financiers were unable to offer.

Green Climate Fund Executive Director Mafalda Duarte said the contribution would help maintain affordability for around 5 million Jordanians. A separate commitment addresses the risks facing two of the project's owners. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, home of the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, will provide political risk insurance for the equity investments of Meridiam and Suez. The climate fund's contribution and the insurance serve distinct purposes within the same financing package, one concerned with affordability and the other with enabling investors to commit capital.

Why reducing water losses matters alongside the new supply

Jordan is also working on what happens to water already moving through its networks. The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's ongoing Water Sector Efficiency Project supports efforts to reduce non-revenue water, a measure that includes water lost through leaks and water supplied without being billed. Its other priorities include improving energy efficiency and strengthening drought management, both of which affect how reliably utilities can serve households with the resources available to them.

Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC's regional vice president for the Middle East and Central Asia, said the Aqaba-Amman investment could help secure water for millions of people, create thousands of jobs and support Jordan's adaptation to rising climate pressures. He also highlighted the importance of attracting private investors to water infrastructure, a sector where private participation has historically been limited. For other countries considering similar projects, a central question will be how financing on favorable terms and investment guarantees can bring in private capital on terms compatible with an affordable public service.

The work in Jordan reflects the priorities of Water Forward, a coalition launched by the World Bank Group to improve water security for more than one billion people by 2030. Jordan's own measure of success is more immediate and specific. If the completed Aqaba-Amman system supplies the expected 40% of domestic demand, its value will be felt in the water available for cooking, washing and drinking, and in how reliably families can count on that supply as the country's population grows.

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