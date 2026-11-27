For families in 94 Botswana villages still without electricity, the test of the country's National Energy Compact is when the lights come on and whether there is a cleaner way to cook. Household electricity access has risen from 76.6% to 80.8%, and two large solar installations are now generating power. Reaching the remaining households by 2030 will require decisions about where to extend electricity networks, where off-grid systems can serve communities and who is responsible when a project falls behind.

Botswana brought government institutions and energy-sector partners together on 29 and 30 October 2026 to work through those decisions. The Ministry of Minerals and Energy hosted the discussions through its Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit, with Sustainable Energy for All facilitating and the African Development Bank Group providing support through its Africa Energy Sector Technical Assistance Program. Participants left with a draft implementation document and a 12-month work plan that assigns each action to an owner, sets a deadline and identifies where to take problems that the responsible institution cannot resolve.

Botswana's compact is part of Mission 300, the African Development Bank Group and World Bank Group initiative to connect 300 million more people in Africa to electricity by 2030. Each participating country sets its own targets and reforms, with a national unit responsible for keeping implementation on track. Botswana has set three goals for 2030: universal electricity access, clean cooking access for 90% of households and a power system that generates half its electricity from renewable sources.

What the targets mean for lighting and cooking at home

Reaching universal electricity access from the compact's starting point of 76.6% means connecting around 220,000 additional households. The rise to 80.8% marks a gain of 4.2 percentage points, leaving just under one household in five still without access. Botswana finalised its National Electrification Action Plan in August 2026, giving the institutions working on the remaining connections a common plan against which to assess progress.

Clean cooking has its own target because an electricity connection alone tells planners little about how a family prepares its meals. Botswana intends to raise clean cooking access from 66.6% to 90%, extending it to around 260,000 additional households by 2030. Tracking that figure separately matters to families who may see their village recorded as electrified even as smoke remains part of daily life at home.

Midas Sekgabo, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Minerals and Energy, used the experience of those families to explain what he expected from the workshop. "A family in one of the 94 villages still without electricity will not judge us by our workshops. They will judge us by the day the lights come on, and the cooking smoke clears," he said. His ministry now has a 12-month work plan against which it is prepared to be measured, well before the final targets come due.

Two solar plants are operating as Botswana builds capacity at Maun

Botswana's target for renewable energy concerns the electricity the country actually generates. The compact calls for renewables to supply 50% of generation by 2030, up from a baseline of 8%. Two projects are already contributing power: the 100-megawatt Mmadinare Solar Cluster and the 100-megawatt Jwaneng solar plant, which together account for 200 megawatts of operating solar capacity.

The 500-megawatt Maun solar and battery energy storage project is at an earlier stage, having broken ground in April 2026. Its battery component is relevant to reliability because electricity stored during periods of solar production can be made available at other times. Meeting the compact's wider ambitions will also require investment in transmission and distribution networks so that electricity from generating sites can reach the households waiting for service.

Botswana estimates that delivering the full compact will cost between US$2.06 billion and US$2.98 billion, with between US$646 million and US$1.57 billion expected from private investors. The estimate covers generation and networks as well as household connections, off-grid systems, clean cooking and technical assistance. Participants reviewed how far priority projects had progressed, what preparation they still needed and where development partners and investors could help meet financing needs.

A 12-month workplan gives Botswana a way to track delays

The draft Compact Implementation Support Document sets out the order in which institutions need to act, an important consideration when different organisations control different parts of a project. A utility preparing a network extension, for example, may need a decision from a ministry, regulator or financier before work can proceed. Assigning responsibility and a deadline makes it easier to identify which decision is outstanding and who has the authority to resolve it.

The workshop examined how the delivery unit will work with ministries, agencies, utilities and regulators, including how it will use the twice-yearly Compact Progress Report to review commitments. Participants also considered where institutions need specialist support and how development partners can direct assistance towards those needs. Wale Shonibare, the African Development Bank Group's Director of Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, said clearer responsibilities and effective monitoring would help Botswana advance access, improve reliability and attract investment.

Botswana hosted the fifth of six workshops in the series, following meetings in Kenya, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Sierra Leone hosted the final workshop on 13 and 14 November 2026. In Botswana, the next progress reports will give officials an opportunity to show which projects have secured financing, which obstacles still need attention and, most importantly for the 94 villages awaiting electricity, how the work is translating into household connections.