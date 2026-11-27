When two development banks consider financing the same business, do they each need to send a team to assess it? African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President Dr Sidi Ould Tah put that question to colleagues in Abidjan on 24 November and offered his own answer: "We do not need to have two teams assessing the same projects." Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), proposed choosing pilot projects where staff could test a shared approach before adopting it more widely.

Nearly 650 staff members joined the discussion in the AfDB auditorium and online, a day after the EBRD opened its country office in Abidjan. Aude Apetey-Kacou, the AfDB's Regional Head of Non-Sovereign Operations, moderated the exchange and brought staff questions into a conversation about how financing decisions are made. The presidents discussed joint missions, shared analysis and staff exchanges, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) emerging as the first area in which they want to pursue joint operations.

Earlier, the presidents had opened Africa SME Business Day, where both institutions committed to expanding access to finance and business support in Côte d'Ivoire and across Africa. Their discussion raised a practical question for a business seeking to grow: what could a second development bank bring to a project its partner is already considering? The leaders saw the greatest value in using their combined experience to reach decisions more efficiently, share risks and attract private investors whose capital could take a project further.

One appraisal team could put the partnership to the test

Ould Tah singled out the speed with which the EBRD can respond to a business and said he wanted the AfDB to learn from that experience. Renaud-Basso saw pilot projects as a way to find out which procedures the banks could share in practice. Staff exchanges could help on a more personal level, she said, because spending time inside another institution gives colleagues a clearer understanding of how decisions are made and whom to call when a project needs attention.

Each institution has experience the other can draw on. The AfDB's mandate covers the whole continent, and Renaud-Basso said its knowledge of individual African economies would be valuable as the EBRD expands its presence south of the Sahara. Established in the early 1990s to support Central and Eastern Europe's transition to market economies, the EBRD brings more than three decades of experience in financing businesses, developing capital markets and attracting private investment.

The banks have already worked together on renewable energy and other infrastructure in North Africa, giving their teams a starting point for cooperation elsewhere on the continent. Ould Tah placed that work within the New African Financial Architecture for Development, his framework for strengthening Africa's ability to finance its own development. In practical terms, he called for closer coordination among teams working in the same country, a clearer division of responsibilities and closer attention to how partners can share the risks of investment.

What a growing business needs beyond a first loan

A small supplier can win an order, deliver the goods and still face a cash shortage if the customer fails to pay. Ould Tah pointed to African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), an African insurer that offers credit insurance against customer non-payment, as one source of protection. The AfDB increased its shareholding in ATIDI in May 2026, and Ould Tah cited the insurer to illustrate the range of institutions that can help a small firm manage the risks of doing business.

His proposal brings governments, commercial banks and regional financial institutions into the effort to support SMEs. A business looking to formalise may need clearer regulations and advice, and a company ready to expand may need funding or a guarantee that helps a lender approve it. The presidents want that support to extend to firms as they become mid-sized companies, enter regional markets and create jobs, particularly for young people and women.

Renaud-Basso explained that the EBRD generally relies on European Union instruments to facilitate access to finance, so guarantees play a different role in its own operations. She also identified a source of longer-term investment closer to the businesses themselves: the savings managed by African pension funds and insurance companies. Local-currency financial instruments and markets with enough investors and borrowers could help channel those savings into companies, she said, with stronger links between national capital markets offering particular value to smaller economies.

Renewable power and fibre networks offer room for joint investment

Energy is one sector where the banks could build on their previous work and bring in private investors. The presidents discussed co-financing renewable energy under Mission 300, the AfDB and World Bank Group initiative to extend electricity access to an additional 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. Ould Tah stressed that private projects would be essential to reaching that target, and the leaders also identified fibre-optic networks as infrastructure the two banks could help finance alongside businesses.

A staff question about leadership drew out why the presidents placed such weight on how their teams work together. Renaud-Basso recalled the eurozone debt crisis, when decisions had to be taken quickly among institutions with different interests and responsibilities. She said that experience taught her how to negotiate a common course under pressure, even as she acknowledged the isolation a president can feel when ultimate responsibility rests with one person.

Ould Tah recalled having to protect staff and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and keep assistance flowing to countries facing the same crisis. He credited the colleagues who kept operations running and asked teams from the two banks to bring the same spirit of consultation to their daily work. The next test of the Abidjan discussion is a modest but telling one: choosing a pilot where a business seeking finance can see what changes when two banks agree to assess its project together.