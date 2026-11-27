The ​companies that own Norse Atlantic's fleet of 12 aircraft have terminated their leasing contracts, the airline ‌said on Friday, adding to pressure on the long-haul low-cost carrier as it seeks urgent fresh funding.

Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation ‌was "critical", and the following day it suspended all flights and warned that ‌the board could file for bankruptcy unless it secured funding. Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners ⁠from ​Singapore-based BOC Aviation ⁠Ltd . It later returned three of the planes to AerCap.

"The company contests the ⁠validity of the termination notices," Norse said in a statement. The airline remains in ​talks to obtain short-term financing but "there can be no assurance that ⁠a viable solution will be found", it said on Friday.

Airlines worldwide have been hit ⁠by ​higher fuel costs and operational disruption stemming from the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February. Norse Atlantic's share price has ⁠fallen by more than 99% this year.

European jet fuel prices more than ⁠doubled in ⁠March following supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict and have remained volatile, adding to cost pressures across ‌the industry.