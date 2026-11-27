Kazakhstan brings WTO rules on services licensing and qualifications into force

For a small engineering consultancy considering work abroad, the cost of taking on a contract starts well before anyone bills the client. Someone has to find out which licence the firm needs, how its engineers' qualifications will be assessed and which technical standards apply to the work. Kazakhstan has brought into force a set of World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments designed to make those procedures clearer for businesses selling services across borders.

Kazakhstan notified WTO members on 25 November 2026 that it had completed its domestic approval procedures. The commitments had taken legal effect on 27 October, when they became part of Kazakhstan's schedule under the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), the document recording its services trade commitments. Kazakhstan became the 58th WTO member for which the rules are in force, out of 72 economies that have committed to implementing them.

The economic case for the rules rests on costs that can be easy to overlook when estimating the price of doing business abroad. Staff time spent interpreting a licensing requirement, checking which documents an authority expects or working out how a qualification will be assessed all adds to the cost of supplying a service. WTO researchers estimate that implementing the disciplines could reduce global services trade costs by USD 127 billion, a projection for the wider initiative rather than a saving attributable to Kazakhstan alone.

Why a licensing procedure can shape the price of a contract

The WTO disciplines cover three areas familiar to businesses entering a foreign market: licensing requirements and procedures, qualification requirements and procedures, and technical standards. For the engineering consultancy, each answers a different question about the same contract. The firm may need authorisation to provide the service, its staff may need to demonstrate their professional qualifications, and the work itself may have to meet technical standards in the market where the client is based.

The rules address the unintended obstacles that can arise in administering those requirements. A consultancy might have the skills to do a job and the paperwork to demonstrate them, but still struggle to give its client a reliable start date if the approval process is difficult to understand. Greater transparency helps the firm establish what is required, predictability helps it plan the work, and due process matters when an authority makes a decision affecting its application.

These costs are especially important for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, where the employee researching an unfamiliar procedure may also be the person preparing the bid or delivering the service. A business weighing a modest contract has to decide whether the likely earnings justify that time before it knows whether it will win the work. The WTO also identifies women entrepreneurs among those the disciplines are intended to benefit, alongside service suppliers and investors seeking a clearer view of what operating in a foreign market will involve.

Why suppliers from across the WTO can benefit from Kazakhstan's commitments

Negotiations on the disciplines concluded in December 2021, and the rules entered into force at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in February 2024. Participating economies committed to incorporating the disciplines into their individual GATS schedules following completion of the WTO certification process. Kazakhstan's October 2026 effective date marks the point at which the disciplines became part of its own commitments, more than two years after the initiative reached its ministerial milestone.

The distinction between the 72 economies that have committed to implementation and the 58 members where the rules are in force matters to anyone assessing their reach. The first figure includes economies at different stages of adopting the commitments, among them Comoros and Timor-Leste, both classified as least-developed countries. The second figure identifies where the disciplines have taken effect, with Kazakhstan's November notification confirming its inclusion in that group.

A separate question for a service supplier is whether its home economy also has to adopt the rules before it can benefit abroad. Participating members apply the disciplines on a most-favoured-nation basis, which means the benefits extend to suppliers from all WTO members. A firm from a member that has yet to adopt the disciplines can therefore benefit from Kazakhstan's commitments when dealing with a licensing or qualification procedure covered by them.

What the USD 127 billion estimate means for services trade

WTO research estimates that implementing the disciplines could lower services trade costs by 10% for lower-middle-income economies and 14% for upper-middle-income economies. These percentages describe projected changes for groups of economies, so an individual firm cannot read them as a discount on its next licence or a guaranteed reduction in the cost of a contract. The potential gain comes from easing administrative burdens across many suppliers, transactions and markets.

The research also considers what could happen if every WTO member implemented the disciplines. Under that broader scenario, the researchers project substantial increases in trade and wider economic gains, particularly for developing economies. The distinction is practical: suppliers throughout the WTO can already benefit where the rules apply, and adoption by additional members would extend that predictability to more of the markets those suppliers might enter.

For a business considering a contract in Kazakhstan, the value of clearer regulation begins with a decision as ordinary as whether to submit a bid. Knowing which approvals the job requires gives the owner a better basis for estimating costs, assigning staff and agreeing on a delivery date with the client. Across the many businesses making those decisions, that is how a change recorded in a WTO schedule can influence which services reach a market and which firms can afford to offer them.