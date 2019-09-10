The BENTELER Electric Drive System Gains Traction: Cooperations With Renowned Car Manufacturers

BENTELER presented its Electric Drive System 2.0 to a broad audience for the first time in April 2019 at Auto Shanghai. Since then, it has gained traction. For the implementation of its rolling chassis, BENTELER has now started to collaborate with renowned manufacturers. This follows the company's recently announced strategy to increase its focus on the core business.

Ralf Göttel, CEO BENTELER Group: "We are consistently implementing our 2025 corporate strategy, further developing our core business and complementing it with solutions for electromobility. By doing so, we develop tailored solutions for our customers to succeed in a highly competitive environment. The cooperations are another important step in this direction."

Cooperation with Automobili Pininfarina, a manufacturer of premium sports cars

Today, BENTELER announces the strategic collaboration with Automobili Pininfarina, a premium sports car manufacturer. The collaboration includes the development of a platform for electric vehicles. The first model developed by Automobili Pininfarina based on the BENTELER Electric Drive System will be an electric SUV. It is expected to be launched in 2022.

Michael Perschke, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, explains: "We chose BENTELER because it is a leading global partner for the automotive industry. With BENTELER, we integrate strong competence when it comes to chassis and body-in-white, together with extensive know-how in the field of electric mobility. We are convinced that through the collaboration with BENTELER, we can bring to market a genuinely innovative, performance electric vehicle platform that will accelerate the adoption of emission-free motoring. We are excited to be working with BENTELER in assessing the potential of a platform for a range of true performance electric cars."

Cooperation with Evergrande, a Chinese start-up in the automotive industry

Last week, Evergrande and BENTELER signed a contract for the implementation of the BENTELER Electric Drive System. Based on this platform, Evergrande will develop a rolling chassis architecture for its planned electric vehicles.

For Evergrande the benefits of the cooperation with BENTELER are clear: Evergrande's new electric vehicles must evolve towards world-class core technology and first-rate product quality. As a leading global partner for the automotive industry, BENTELER helps to achieve this. BENTELER brings in comprehensive vehicle know-how and highly differentiated engineering and e-mobility expertise.

Development alliance with Bosch: The BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0 on the Bosch booth at IAA 2019

BENTELER announced already in April 2019, that it has entered into a development alliance with Bosch. At IAA 2019, the two companies will now jointly present the BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0 on the Bosch booth for the first time to the European public.

In the development alliance, both companies combine their know-how for system integration of mobile modular electric e-platforms – so-called rolling chassis. Both companies want to better understand the requirements that a concept for a rolling chassis places on products and systems, and to further develop them for a perfect fit. BENTELER understands well the requirements that a rolling chassis places on products and systems in the automotive industry and is responsible for the mechanical integration. This covers the integration of these components and sub-systems as well as the battery system in the BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0. Bosch provides electric and electronic components and sub-systems (e.g. vehicle control unit, electric drives, steering, brake and driver assistance systems), including software and system integration as well as engineering services. Both partners will work directly with customers. These benefit from the tested design and a platform solution for electric vehicles that is ready for immediate implementation.

Tailored electromobility solutions accelerate customer growth

The BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0 is a showcase for BENTELER's entire engineering and metal processing competence. This ranges from components and modules for chassis, body and engine and exhaust applications to modular system solutions for electromobility.

Marco Kollmeier, Vice President of the Business Unit Electro-Mobility in BENTELER Automotive, says: "Electrification in the automotive industry is continuously moving forward. It's driven by megatrends such as sustainability, emission reduction and changing mobility requirements. As a result, automobile manufacturers are increasingly looking for pre-validated system solutions. These provide a simple and reliable way to build electric vehicles and bring them to market quickly. That's exactly what the BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0 offers."

