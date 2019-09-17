US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open; Fed in focus

U.S. stocks fell at open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,010.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.29 points, or 0.08%, at 2,995.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.06%, to 8,148.65 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Trump asks Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to 'zero or less'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)