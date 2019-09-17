Trump does not see oil reserve release after Saudi attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think it would be necessary to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying oil prices have not spiked very much.

He added he was prepared to release the oil reserves, but told reporters: "I don't think we need it."

