Speedcast, Nelco awarded remote communications contract for leading Indian cruise line

Speedcast International, the world's largest provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and Nelco Ltd, a Tata Enterprise, have been awarded a contract to deliver satellite communications onboard a leading Indian cruise line catering to domestic and international markets. The cruise ship will sail initially in India before proceeding to the Middle East, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Throughout its journey, it will be able to enjoy seamless Ku-band connectivity in and out of Indian waters as a result of the recent partnership agreement between Speedcast and Nelco.

"The Indian cruise market is growing at a rapid rate. We are proud to have the global reach and strategic partnership with Nelco to be the first provider of seamless connectivity for ships entering and exiting Indian waters," said Brent Horwitz, Speedcast's Senior Vice-President of Cruise and Ferry Division. Nelco Managing Director and CEO P J Nath said: "We see the partnership with Speedcast as a big growth opportunity for Nelco and look forward to working with them to grow this business for both companies in the region."

Speedcast delivers solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of over 80 satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by local support from more than 40 countries. Nelco is focused on providing VSAT services to the enterprise market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tatanet Services Ltd for wide-ranging segments like banking, renewable energy, telemedicine, education, oil, and gas exploration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)