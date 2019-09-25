On Beyond Resilience: Swiss Re Partners With TEDxBangalore 2019 to Present Annual Flagship Conference

The line-up will include knowledge forums, chats on personal experiences and dialogues with Swiss Re experts

BENGALURU, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a future-focused organization with a 155-year legacy of knowledge partners up with another that enables dialogues around path-breaking ideas across knowledge fields, one can expect the outcome to be far from ordinary.

Swiss Re's Global Business Solutions Centre in Bangalore has joined hands with the sixth edition of TEDxBangalore as Knowledge Partner for the latter's conference designed around the theme of Beyond Resilience. The conference, scheduled for 18-20 October 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, will celebrate global speakers who have surpassed extraordinary limits and created value for society.

Swiss Re has been undertaking several initiatives to continue building a strong connect with the industry and to develop future-ready talent. The latest partnership with TEDxBangalore will usher in a fresh infusion of ideas, conversations and community engagements. As the Knowledge Partner, the organization will engage with TEDx speakers across formats and forums, including TEDx Adventures and a TEDx Speakers Gala, in the run-up to the conference. Swiss Re employees will have exclusive access to the niche events and to the main conference.

As an analytics and innovation hub comprising a large millennial population, Swiss Re Bangalore focuses on continuous, adaptive and inclusive learning experiences on a wide range of topics. From technology trends such as AI, data science and blockchain to resilience topics spanning social entrepreneurship, climate change and diversity & inclusion, employees of Swiss Re Bangalore regularly interact on these with experts and participate in peer-learning.

Amit Kalra - MD & Head of the Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore said, "At Swiss Re Bangalore, we proactively seek outside-in knowledge and expertise, which allows us to be more versatile with our own expertise as well as shape leaders for the future. As we help further Swiss Re's mission to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for clients, partnerships such as the one with TEDxBangalore enrich us. We are excited about the speaker line-up and looking forward to interacting with them."

Talking about the partnership, Sartaj Anand - Curator of TEDxBangalore said, "TEDxBangalore believes in empowering people and communities, and bringing them closer through the power of ideas. Life is a long-term game of risks and rewards and if we want to increase our collective probability of winning at it, we must employ newer systems, technologies and most importantly, ideologies. Swiss Re is at the forefront of shaping the industry of risks while embracing the latest technologies and trends. We are impressed by the 155-year-old reinsurer's vision for the future and are delighted to present our 2019 Bangalore edition with Swiss Re."

About Swiss Re:

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cybercrime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.

www.swissre.com

About Swiss Re Bangalore:

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore is an analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re comprising 1200+ employees. It plays a key role in accelerating the company's competitiveness across markets through R&D-focused initiatives, innovation and analytics. This is especially relevant in today's dynamic business environment with technology-spurred disruptions.

Established in 2001, Swiss Re Bangalore has traversed a remarkable journey of growth, acquiring deep capabilities to become a Business Solutions Centre, the third largest office of Swiss Re today, and poised to establish itself as a Centre of Excellence.

https://careers.swissre.com/go/Bangalore/2743901/

About TEDxBangalore:

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxBangalore, where x = independently organized TED event. Over the past 6 years, TEDxBangalore has organized nearly 40 events and featured hundreds of amazing humans in pursuit to serve the community in Bangalore and India. We believe that, nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.

http://www.tedxbangalore.com/

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the TED Translators Program, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a 'wish', or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)