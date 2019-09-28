Bajaj Finserv Announces Exciting Offers Including a Trip to Abu Dhabi on Application of a Doctor Loan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced an exciting offer for doctors who seek financing to achieve professional goals such as renovating clinics, hiring specialized staff and installing high-end equipment. Medical professionals applying for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan from September 4 - November 5, 2019 stand a chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi, a Doxper (smartpen) subscription and gift vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 while enjoying collateral-free financing of up to Rs. 37 lakh.

This hassle-free loan offered by Bajaj Finserv is customized to fund business expansion for doctors. Here's why medical practitioners should apply for the Business Loan for Doctors:

Win exciting rewards, including a trip to Abu Dhabi

By applying now, doctors stand to win the limited-time deals exclusively offered on Business Loan for Doctors and Personal Loan for Doctors. Doctors could also win a Doxper pen subscription, which is an ingenious solution of digitizing prescriptions and patient notes, as well as gift vouchers worth Rs. 5,000. These offers are valid between September 4 - November 5, 2019.

Revamp clinics with a large, collateral-free sanction

From improving the waiting room and consultation areas and buying new hospital beds to constructing a new wing and installing state-of-the-art machines, doctors can make medium and big-ticket expenses feasible with the funding obtained from this Business Loan. Bajaj Finserv offers a large sanction, up to Rs. 37 lakh, without any collateral. With its hassle-free application process, medical professionals don't need to carve out time from their regular, busy schedules to identify assets or undertake valuations.

Hire professionals and expand to a new location with speedy financing

This loan application requires minimal documentation. The professionals benefit from a swift 24-hour disbursal; courtesy - quick approval procedures. With instant financing at their fingertips, doctors can seize market opportunities and take impromptu decisions. Practitioners can use the sanction to set up a clinic in a new location or even upscale services by bringing specialty and super-specialty medical staff on board. Further, repayment can be made over a flexible 12 to 96-month tenor thus keeping the expenses within budget.

Ensure adequate cash flow management with the Flexi Loan facility

Working capital requirements fluctuate through the year and to ensure timely access to funds and instant liquidity, doctors can avail the Business Loan on a Flexi basis. The Flexi Loan allows customers to borrow from the sanction in parts, on the go, without needing to make fresh applications each time. Along with this benefit, the interest charges remain minimum as they apply only to the amount withdrawn and not on the entire sanction. Further, practitioners can devote more to current needs by paying interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repaying the principal at the end.

With Bajaj Finserv, Doctors can gain instant approval when they check their pre-approved loan offer and expedite the application process.

